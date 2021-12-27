Brad Peceimer: Rise Gold’s claims lack credibility
My thoughts are pretty simple — I believe that a company’s or individual’s past actions will dictate future results. Considering that this company, Rise Gold, has not lived up to its previous commitments on other ventures, this leads me to believe they will not honor any commitments that they make in the future to our community or city.
Until you can show me financially with guarantees, including making the personal assets of the senior management as part of your personal guarantee, I can’t give you or your so-called report of a “vast acceptance” by the community any credibility. Sorry!
Brad Peceimer
Grass Valley
