Brad Miller: Shiny new Congressional District 3

Something funny happened a few months ago up at my mailbox — you know, the crossroads of California voting. I chatted with my very conservative neighbor, who greeted me, “Hey, who’re guys gonna run uphill against our guy LaMalfa this time?” Perplexed, I replied, “Gotta go check on that!”

I was confused, having just heard from our “District 1” Assemblyperson. And I continued to receive mail from Congressional District 1 people. When I checked, jogging my memory: redistricting created a new Congressional District 3! It runs all over, up and down the eastern Sierras, plus our beloved northern Foothills. Wow!

Talking with many folks, I’m not the only one who needed to get clear on this change. Then I looked at the contestants in brand-spanking-new CD3, as the June primary approached. I was happy to see Dr. Kermit Jones M.D. running, then winning for the fall midterm election for Congress.

Even more cool is how our votes count more than ever: now, our clear-thinking candidate Dr. Kermit is within 4 points of his opponent, versus historic double-digit margins in musty old CD1. GET OUT AND VOTE — this one counts, big time!

Brad Miller

Nevada City