Brad Miller: Shiny new Congressional District 3
Something funny happened a few months ago up at my mailbox — you know, the crossroads of California voting. I chatted with my very conservative neighbor, who greeted me, “Hey, who’re guys gonna run uphill against our guy LaMalfa this time?” Perplexed, I replied, “Gotta go check on that!”
I was confused, having just heard from our “District 1” Assemblyperson. And I continued to receive mail from Congressional District 1 people. When I checked, jogging my memory: redistricting created a new Congressional District 3! It runs all over, up and down the eastern Sierras, plus our beloved northern Foothills. Wow!
Talking with many folks, I’m not the only one who needed to get clear on this change. Then I looked at the contestants in brand-spanking-new CD3, as the June primary approached. I was happy to see Dr. Kermit Jones M.D. running, then winning for the fall midterm election for Congress.
Even more cool is how our votes count more than ever: now, our clear-thinking candidate Dr. Kermit is within 4 points of his opponent, versus historic double-digit margins in musty old CD1. GET OUT AND VOTE — this one counts, big time!
Brad Miller
Nevada City
Brad Miller: Shiny new Congressional District 3
Something funny happened a few months ago up at my mailbox — you know, the crossroads of California voting. I chatted with my very conservative neighbor, who greeted me, “Hey, who’re guys gonna run uphill…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.