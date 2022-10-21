Brad Miller MD: Rural healthcare

My friend recently learned of her primary physician’s retirement. Calling around, she discovered that getting a new doc is a real challenge. Most aren’t taking new patients, or won’t accept her insurance. She found two in her rural county, but neither offered an appointment before next year. She’s still looking, though discouraged and worried.

How is it that the world’s richest country lags so far behind in rural healthcare? The reasons are many, but clearly, lack of access is a critical problem.

Whatever its source, it can be remedied by well-crafted policy. Kermit Jones, a doctor running for Congress in the Third District, is intimately aware of the situation and plans to address it.

“I’ll work to tackle lack of access, regardless of zip code. In Congress, I’ll work to secure federal funding to increase the number of doctors and nurses in rural areas and improve telemedicine by ensuring that 100% of Americans have access to broadband internet.”

I compared Dr. Kermit’s stance to his opponent’s. Neither Kevin Kiley’s website nor his voting record show any positive attention to healthcare. On this issue alone, it looks to me like Dr. Jones seriously plans to represent us.

Brad Miller MD

Nevada City