Bowling for youth

Who knew that St. Patrick's Day was going to be such fun this year?

The Shamrock Bowl at Prosperity Lanes in Grass Valley was the place to be on March 17. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County thanks our community for supporting the 36th Annual Bowl For Kids' Sake and the programming that we provide for children in our area.

Leprechauns, rainbows, pots of gold and even tiny little Irish babies all enjoyed an afternoon of bowling and fundraising. Thank you to our sponsors, raffle donors, team captains and all their friends who generously made contributions — each of you will make a big difference by providing the funds for one-on-one mentoring — changing the life of our children forever. See you all next year!

Lindy Schasiepen and Lindy Beatie (the two Lindys), on behalf of the staff and board of Big Brothers Big Sisters