Bonnie McManus: There’s your unity

Thank you, Daryl Grigsby, for your clearly stated, intelligent guest column regarding Jo Ann Rebane. I’ve often considered writing something to counter the lack of compassion and critical thinking I find in her submissions, but I can’t get past my anger to write a coherent letter. I just decided I would never read any more of her nonsense.

I cannot understand why some people hate anyone who is not just like themselves: Asians, Blacks, Jewish, etc. We are all people who love our country. There’s your unity, Jo Ann.

Bonnie McManus

Grass Valley