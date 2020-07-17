Bonnie McManus: First step: tell the firefighters about evacuation tags

We just need a little clarity here. Twice The Union has published an advertisement for us to get evacuation tags and where to get them. These will aid the police or firefighters in case of an evacuation order. They will know not to waste time going to a house that has an evacuation tag.

Great idea. Not good, though, to place an ad before anyone (except the fire station on Coyote Street in Nevada City) even has them. I first went to the fire station on Coyote but when I told them I lived in Grass Valley (in the city), they couldn’t give me any since “I wasn’t in the city,” and said that probably Grass Valley would be doing something on their own.

So I went to Grass Valley City Hall. It was closed but a nice police officer was coming out and said he knew nothing about them but would call someone. Which he did. Then I was told yes, they would probably be in by the end of the week (this was last week). So last Thursday I called, was transferred to someone with the fire station I believe, who told me he knew nothing about them. But he would find out and call me back.

I never got a call back. So this week I went back to City Hall. No one there knew anything about them either. Good grief. One of my neighbors drove all the way down to the fire station on McCourtney and they knew nothing either, even though they are listed as a place to get the tags.

If this is the kind of organization we will have in case of fires, I am a little worried.

Bonnie McManus

Grass Valley