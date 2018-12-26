Bonnie Magnetti: Thank you for supporting Wreaths Across America

Thank you for supporting Wreaths Across America

I cannot thank The Union enough for their coverage of our Wreaths Across America ceremony on Dec. 15.

The stories by Elias Funez first letting the community know of our need for additional wreaths, then reminding our citizens that the event was on Saturday, and then Monday's coverage of the ceremony all help to make this annual event better known in Nevada County.

And I would also like to give appreciation to KNCO radio for their ongoing promotion of the ceremony.

We look forward to an ongoing relationship with The Union and KNCO in the future.

Bonnie Magnetti

Recommended Stories For You

Location coordinator

Wreaths Across America