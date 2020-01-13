Bonnie Magnetti: Support for ‘Wreaths Across America’

I am so grateful to all who stepped up to sponsor wreaths for our Wreaths Across America ceremony on Dec. 14 and to all who attended the ceremony.

We had over 1,500 wreaths and not only were we able to cover the graves of veterans with wreaths for the holidays at St. Patrick’s and Greenwood Memorial Gardens, but we also covered the graves of veterans at Sierra Memorial Gardens in Nevada City. There were even a few left to place on some of the graves at New Elm Ridge Cemetery in Grass Valley.

It is because of the generous donations of the people of Nevada County that we were able to do this.

Our ceremony has expanded each year and next year we anticipate to include at least three cemeteries. We do need additional help and will need to begin planning earlier in 2020.

Already Wreaths Across America has a two-for-one special going for any wreaths purchased by Jan. 15, 2020. If you are interested in sponsoring a wreath or in helping out with the 2020 ceremony, please call Bonnie Magnetti at 530-210-1941.

Bonnie Magnetti

Lake of the Pines