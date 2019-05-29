Bonnie Magnetti: Still time to help Wreaths Across America
Thank you so much for posting the recent article about our Wreaths Across America ceremony which will be held this year on Dec. 14 (Dec. 15 mentioned in the article was an error). As mentioned, Wreaths Across America will match all donations made by May 31. Wreaths are $15.
Donations can be made through the Cpt. John Oldham DAR page on the WAA website at: http://wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0231P. Scroll to the bottom of the page to select either St. Patrick’s or Greenwood Memorial Cemetery. Checks can be mailed to me made payable to Wreaths Across America at:
Bonnie Magnetti
22627 Sunset Ridge Drive
Auburn, California 95602
However, remember to receive a matching donation, I need to receive the check at least by May 30 in order to have it postmarked by May 31.
Bonnie Magnetti
Lake of the Pines
