Bonnie Magnetti: Sponsor a wreath at the grave of a veteran

We have just a few weeks until the “Wreaths Across America” event. This year’s ceremony will again be at noon on Dec. 14 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley.

We are about halfway to our goal for the number of sponsored wreaths required in order to place wreaths on the graves of veterans for the holidays. All monies for wreaths must be in to the Wreaths Across America headquarters in Maine by Dec. 2. The cost of sponsoring a wreath is $15, which can be done by going to http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0231P. Scroll to the bottom and select either St. Patrick’s or Greenwood Memorial Gardens. You may also mail a check to: Bonnie Magnetti, 22627 Sunset Ridge Dr. Auburn, CA 95602.

If you have questions, please call 530-210-1941. Let’s make certain that the graves of all veterans are covered with a wreath at these two cemeteries this year.

Bonnie Magnetti

Auburn