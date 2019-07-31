Bobbie Whiting: Kudos to Cabaret

Sierra Stages should be so very proud of their achievement In the production of Cabaret. Our expectations were very high before attending the show, based on the quality of their previous challenging musical productions.

Those great expectations were met and exceeded by far. Orchids to every actor/dancer and behind-the-scenes staff who made everything work to perfection. The musicians were superb, and we heard many favorable comments regarding their “lofty perch” above the performance stage.

What a gift you have offered to our small but appreciative community! Bravo!

Bobbie Whiting

Nevada City