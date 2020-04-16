Bob Winters: Miscreants and B.S. in the Blotter

The Police Blotter on April 7 in The Union contained two complaints about a group eating breakfast at the DayBreak in Penn Valley. I can add to the details because I am a member of the group, known informally as “Saturday Morning B&B” or “Breakfast and B.S.”

We had to eat outside, served on take-out fine china, because the cafe owner wouldn’t let us in the door, even when we threatened to storm the place. He is a big beefy lumberjack who brooks no nonsense. Thus we were left to endure the cold wind and rain outside. We were definitely 6 feet apart, if only because several members have bad breath at that hour. But, we were closer than 10 feet because most us are deaf and the rest can’t hear. We were sitting outside the restaurant because it was too early to sit outside the Tack Room, which was suggested by several.

An actual head count of the accused miscreants was nine. We understood the limit to be 10 in today’s stressful times. The purpose of this group is to discuss the weighty issues of the day, spiced with some dirty jokes. It should be noted that all four military branches were represented, so the jokes are often in poor taste. Speaking of taste, the sweet rolls were delicious.

We would invite others to join us on future Saturday mornings, but this is a secret society. Thus, several members wear masks to conceal their identity. No doubt the complainant who called 911 will be enlightened by this explanation and will refrain from wasting the time of the 911 folks in the future.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Bob Winters

Penn Valley