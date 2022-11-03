Bob Winters: Measure V funds not to be diverted

For those who are opposed to Measure V because the tax collected will go into the General Fund at the County, it is important to know the details.

“Measure V revenue and expenses would be recorded in separate accounts distinct from other county funds and subject to annual independent audits…..The Board- appointed Citizens Oversight Committee would report annually to the public on the receipt and expenditures of Measure V funds.” This would be similar to telling your spouse you have allocated funds for a specific purpose in the family budget and you will monitor where the checks go.

The quoted sentences come from a slide presentation on the subject from a county executive. Whether measure V is good or not good, we are assured the funds will not be diverted for some other purpose.

Bob Winters

Penn Valley