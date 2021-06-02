Bob Winters: A major improvement

I read in Carole Carson’s column that a positive restaurant experience will be told to 4-to-6 friends while a negative one will be told to 9 to 15. Well, I am here to tell a positive to the whole county.

The newly reopened Holbrooke Hotel is a big improvement. You can still recognize the layout and main features. The Golden Gate Saloon with its historic back bar is opened up and is more spacious.

The downstairs room that was a dark pit was remodeled into a very inviting space for a group function. We attended a party it it and every course of the five-course dinner was excellent! The hotel rooms have all the modern comforts.

It is still the Holbrooke — just better.

Bob Winters





Penn Valley