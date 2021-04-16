Bob Welti: Fear for our republic

I was 7 years old at the start of World War II. Everyone came together to defeat foreign tyranny and preserve our freedom and republic. We also liberated other countries and millions of people. We were proud to be Americans.

In school, we were taught about the founding of our republic and our form of government. After winning the revolution from tyrannical England, the colonists labored for several years to create our Constitution. They wanted to ensure that the God-given rights and freedom would not be taken away by a mob or tyrants. They developed a three-branch system of government with checks and balances and a Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, to prevent this from happening.

Sadly, it appears that the current administration’s objective is a one-party system of government while inviting illegal immigrants and chain migration, statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, elimination of the filibuster, no-identification voter elections, law-abiding citizens gun control and a record number of executive orders.

Also, they appear to be federalizing elections, economic planning and control, wealth distribution, health care, energy production, education indoctrination and other sectors.

They are promising more free stuff, which kills incentives to work, in return for obedience and dependency. Does this sound familiar? It was tried several times before, but the results were never good. Their major allies include the mainstream media, large corporations, social media, big tech, academia, teacher unions, Hollywood and certain billionaires.

I fear we are dangerously close to a permanent one-party Marxist corporate elite oligarchy and a loss of freedom. God bless us and our future generations. Our miracle republic might come to an end!

Bob Welti

Penn Valley