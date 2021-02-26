Bob Perry: Lou, Tiger and The Arizona

A little follow-up to The Lou Conter story in The Union Jan. 29. I, too, was fortunate enough to spend some talking time with Lou about his astonishingly detailed recall of his experiences during and following World War II.

One that he did not include in his book that I found to be remarkable and hopefully with Lou’s approval, you might, as well.

I cannot recall the exact date and am guessing to be in the early ’00s, perhaps around 2010. In any event, it seems that Tiger Woods and his scuba diving buddy, Tom Brokaw, had an interest in diving to explore The Arizona lying at the bottom of Pearl Harbor.

Tiger wrote a letter to the Survivors Committee seeking their permission for the dive. The committee, needless to say, rejected their plan in respect and honor to the 1,177 souls who lost their lives that fateful day.

Lou Conter was selected to write Tiger Woods a letter informing him of their decision and suggested they might want to try the Yokohama (I believe).

As a lover of the game of golf, Lou also extended Tiger an invitation to play Alta Sierra Country Club, as Lou was a member.

I really can’t recall if Tiger ever responded. If Lou happens to read this letter, he may be able shed some light.

Bob Perry

Grass Valley