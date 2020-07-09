Bob O’Brien: How to help the police
I would like to comment on George Boardman’s recent column on suggestions to help the police. The article was good as far as it went; but it did not cover two other important suggestions:
1. Stop sending our police officers to Israel for training. Thousands of our police officers have been going to Israel to receive police training for years. This should stop immediately. Otherwise, our police officers will continue treating our minorities like the Israelis treat the Palestinians.
2. Police departments should send back this military firepower to the Pentagon. They don’t need military equipment for dealing with community law enforcement. Grass Valley and Nevada City does not need these military vehicles and military hardware in their inventories.
If the Pentagon won’t take it back, it should be destroyed.
Bob O’Brien
Rough and Ready
