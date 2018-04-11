Bob O’Brien: Editorial board needs to study dangers of electro magnetic frequencies
April 11, 2018
I would like to comment on The Union Editorial Board's recent opinion piece "This community is all our backyard". This article said (among other things) "Cell coverage in parts of our county is terrible. We need better coverage, not facetious arguments about radio frequency."
As a former member of the editorial board, I was appalled by the board's lack of knowledge of the harmful effects of the electro magnetic frequencies (EMFs) being emitted from cell towers, soon slated to go to 5G (the fifth generation), an even more powerful emission of EMFs. There are numerous scientific articles from knowledgable authors talking about the EMF dangers on the internet. And the board acts as if these arguments are "facetious?" I am sorry for your ignorance. I won't call it stupidity; but your opinions are important and do matter in the community.
I would urge a member of the board to step forward and do the research to become the board expert on the dangers. You will not read about this in the mainstream media, because it makes too much money for the cell phone companies. I am afraid they care little about our health.
The health of the community is at serious risk, and you need to understand the problem!
Bob O'Brien
Rough and Ready
