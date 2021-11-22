Bob Mora: Are we teaching CRT or simply accurate U.S. history?

The United States is a great country and still a beacon of hope, freedom and opportunity for millions of people all over the world. However, we cannot ignore or gloss over our country’s injustices and short-comings.

Something that has plagued our country for hundreds of years is racism: The belief that white people are the “real” Americans and others are somehow second class citizens. This philosophy has manifested itself in many ways, from lynchings and segregation to red-lining neighborhoods and locating freeways and toxic incinerators in non-white communities.

Recently I saw a program on PBS about the Tulsa, Oklahoma massacre of 1921 where hundreds of businesses and inhabitants of an area known as “Black Wall Street” were killed and their neighborhood destroyed. What I didn’t realize and never learned in school was that this happened in other towns in the late 1800s into the 1920s.

We must come together as a nation, respect each other and our differences and work for the common good. An accurate and unvarnished teaching of our history is a step in this direction, whether one calls it critical race theory or just U..S history.

Bob Mora





Grass Valley