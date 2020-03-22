Bob McDaniel: Mount Saint Mary’s sets example for us all

Kudos to Mount Saint Mary’s for modeling the virtues of hard work, discipline, kindness and perseverance this past week. Last Friday afternoon with less than 24 hours’ notice, the school was mandated for distance learning. Through sheer grit and determination, MSM teachers worked all weekend to launch their distance learning program Monday morning without missing a beat.

As the father of two MSM students, many thanks to Edee Wood and her amazing staff for ensuring that my children didn’t miss a day of schooling during this unprecedented transition from physical to distance learning. As the husband of an MSM teacher, thanks to Tania and your peers for giving so much of your personal time to ensure an uninterrupted, top-notch education for our youth.

As a parishioner of St. Patrick’s parish and a life-long member of this community, thanks to MSM for developing young adults who exhibit the virtues of hard work, discipline, kindness and perseverance. After watching the school in action this past week, it’s obvious that those virtues are passed along by your amazing staff who model them each and every day.

Bob McDaniel

Grass Valley