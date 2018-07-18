Bob Larive: Why such concern over kids separated from criminal parents?

So there was a rally here in Grass Valley protesting the separation of illegal children criminals from their illegal parent criminals. Now let me get this right: we are supposed to be concerned. Why?

There are over 400,000 American foster children in our country, but we are supposed put everything aside and make sure these criminal children are taken care of and returned to their criminal parents?

Personally I think we should be concerned with our American children not the illegal criminals.

Why are we not just sending the illegal adults and children home to their country of origin and let them sort things out? I served in the military to defend America and Americans, not Mexico or some Central American state. Sorry but before they invade my country/home, fix your own mess.

Bob Larive

Nevada City