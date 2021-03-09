Bob Larive: Speaking with clarity
President Trump recently spoke for two hours at CPAC and — like what he says or not — he was very clear and coherent. President Biden can’t speak for two minutes with a teleprompter without getting bumbled up. Wouldn’t it be something to have President Biden speak for a couple of hours. Just what would that be like? I just can’t believe there isn’t some or a lot of buyer’s remorse out there after him being in office for just over a month.
Bob Larive
Nevada City
