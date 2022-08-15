Bob Larive: FBI lack of honor

Most patriotic and law-abiding Americans historically have thought of the FBI as the premier federal law enforcement agency in our country, if not the world. Unfortunately, the FBI now appears to be nothing but the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party.

Those of you who I assume are legitimate, honorable agents must be sick about your leaders’ actions. How can you continue to work for the agency? The Democrats seem to get away with anything and nothing is investigated. What they do is lied about and covered up by the FBI and your associates in the media. But God save the Republicans and certainly any associates of President Trump as they are investigated for being Republicans and even arrested for insignificant issues. According to you, criminals all.

I’m sorry, but I cannot respect the FBI any longer and I am certain many more of us across America feel the same. God Bless America and I hope he saves us from you and your compatriots.

Bob Larive

Nevada City