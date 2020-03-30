Bob Larive: Co-champions: sportsmanship in a time of COVID-19

First, we have in our neighborhood a new start-up business which is fully permitted but … their bakery has been doing a “pop up” for several weeks now and their product is great. They have been at the corner of Bitney Springs and Pleasant Valley roads. Plenty of space off the roads and very safe.

Second, someone (one person) complained and your wizards from Nevada County came out and shut them down. I hate to tell you folks, but the new bakery serves two very important functions. First, with the coronavirus, businesses are closing in our county and we need to have more open to serve our (your) residents. It is also important to state that this pop-up is outside and does not present a “virus” problem. No crowds, no personal contact and fresh air.

The bakery was setting up this morning with a group of customers waiting for them to open. Then here comes Nevada County enforcement. Come on, we need business in our county and safe ones for sure. Please rethink current policy (if there is one pertaining to their shutdown) and encourage small businesses like theirs.

Bob Larive

Nevada City