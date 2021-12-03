Bob Larive: About that pot farm on my street

We residents on Beitler Road were promised updates by our supervisor and the county, but the owner/operators of the new pot farm on Beitler Road continue to work on the property.

What is going on? This pot farm is not even close to being in compliance. Why is it still “under review”? Why can’t you just stop the process if it is already in violation of our Nevada County laws/regulations? When they start growing there will be more violations. Example: The wonderful plants will be visible from our road, and we can’t wait for the smell and having the trimmers in our neighborhood.

Don’t the ordinances the Nevada County Board of Supervisors pass mean anything or are they just so much hype or political fluff? What happened to enforcing our laws?

I believe an aggressive PR and/or legal campaign is becoming more and more necessary. Maybe we need enforcement and new leadership” in Nevada County.

Bob Larive





Nevada City