Bob Larive: A fixation with Trump

The Jan. 21 edition of The Union is a mystery to us. Instead of The Union and the Democrats up here in God’s country being excited about their new president and vice president, they are still fixated on President Trump.

Like many others across the country, there just doesn’t seem to be a lot of enthusiasm for Biden — just a lot of continuing vitriol for President Trump. Additionally, the new vice president seems to have dropped out of sight.

It kind of seems like President Trump is at the top of mind of both his supporters and his haters. It’s almost like Biden has moved back into his basement.

Guess we are going to enjoy four more years of Trump. Isn’t this a great country?

Bob Larive

Nevada City

Editor’s note: The Union doesn’t take a position on who should be president. We support whoever wins the election, Trump in his time, the others in theirs. None is above criticism, however.