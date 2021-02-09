Bob Larive: A fixation with Trump
The Jan. 21 edition of The Union is a mystery to us. Instead of The Union and the Democrats up here in God’s country being excited about their new president and vice president, they are still fixated on President Trump.
Like many others across the country, there just doesn’t seem to be a lot of enthusiasm for Biden — just a lot of continuing vitriol for President Trump. Additionally, the new vice president seems to have dropped out of sight.
It kind of seems like President Trump is at the top of mind of both his supporters and his haters. It’s almost like Biden has moved back into his basement.
Guess we are going to enjoy four more years of Trump. Isn’t this a great country?
Bob Larive
Nevada City
Editor’s note: The Union doesn’t take a position on who should be president. We support whoever wins the election, Trump in his time, the others in theirs. None is above criticism, however.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Bob Larive: A fixation with Trump
The Jan. 21 edition of The Union is a mystery to us. Instead of The Union and the Democrats up here in God’s country being excited about their new president and vice president, they are…