Bob Hren: Secondary impacts of lockdown confirmed

Current scientific/medical data shows that the COVID-19 virus is less deadly than originally feared and the secondary impacts are overwhelmingly worse than the virus itself.

Secondary impacts include physical and mental illnesses that have gone untreated, spousal and child abuse and suicides. These have skyrocketed and will eventually cause more unnecessary deaths than COVID-19.

Sweden did not lockdown, destroy their economy or restrict normal medical procedures.

Sweden is in the middle of European countries ranked by both confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths per capita. The more relevant comparison point vs the US is confirmed cases, not deaths (which are affected by individual health and treatment factors). The U.S. cases per capita are 34 percent higher than Sweden’s cases. (Statista)

My May 23 Other Voices column was criticized for saying it’s time to remove the mandatory lockdown and start to reopen our county because of the flattened curve and serious secondary impacts.

Some people cry “my life is more important than your rights.” Or “people concerned about their God-given rights refuse to behave responsibly.” When a restaurant opens for dine-in service, with safeguards in place, no one is forced to dine. That is a personal choice. Sometimes called Liberty.

Anyone who believes that our God-given rights are not important are, whether they realize it or not, one step away from the chains of tyranny.

Bob Hren

Nevada County