Bob Hren: Join effort to roll back gas tax shell game

The Democrats in Sacramento say the recent gas tax increase is essential for repairing roadways. Certainly, our roads have been neglected for too long and need repairs; they say there is no money in the budget.

But, we have paid gas taxes every year for many years to fund road repairs. Well, the gas tax revenues go into the General Fund, and there is no obligation for them to be spent on roads. So, the current regime in Sacramento have spent the collected gas taxes elsewhere.

This Democrat shell game has resulted in the gas tax increase. And, the tax increase is not guaranteed for road repairs; it still goes into the General Fund and can be spent anywhere.

Enter the "Stop the Gas Tax Petition" for an initiative that would roll back the tax increase and make future increases subject to voter approval. It also eliminates the diesel gas tax increase and the average $100 increase for vehicle registrations.

Add your name to the petition from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday at any of the Robinson fuel stations in Grass Valley. Or, stop at the Republican Headquarters at the Fowler Center from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays or Fridays, or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Bob Hren, chair

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada County Republican Party