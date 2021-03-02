Bob Hren: GOP supports free elections

An article in The Union last week contained an error, which was corrected by The Union this week. But because corrections are not widely read, I wanted to underscore that the Nevada County Republican Party had no involvement in organizing a rally at the Rood Center when the ballot drop box was inadvertently impeded by vehicles on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

In fact, on the following weekend, when a rally was scheduled to start from the Rood Center but was canceled, we posted personnel at each entrance to the parking lot to deter any vehicles entering that carried campaign signs or statements from any party.

The county appreciated our efforts in that regard, which was misinterpreted in the original Union article as being responsible for the prior weeks’ temporary impediment.

I can attest that at no time did the Republican Party interfere with the voting process in Nevada County, and that the party strictly supports free and fair elections.

Bob Hren

Chairman of the Nevada County Republican Party