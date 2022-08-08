Bob Branstrom: Where are the comments?

I’ve seen several editorials and letters that surely stoked a discussion. Not surprisingly, they identify dozens of comments, eg. “42 comments” below the title when I look online.

Yet, when I read the item and look below it for comments, they are nowhere to be seen. This is true for every item I’ve checked and for two different devices (cell phone and laptop computer).

Where are the comments? Why are they inaccessible? I’d like to see what my fellow community members are saying, as I used to be able to do. I might even want to comment myself.

Bob Branstrom

Grass Valley