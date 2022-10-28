Bob Branstrom: Nancy Palmer for trustee

I’m a proud graduate and financial supporter of one of California’s community colleges, American River College in Sacramento. Community colleges play an important role in our educational system by providing technical certificates, Associate of Arts Degrees, and preparation for those moving on to higher levels of education. The presence of Sierra College in Grass Valley played a role in my decision to move to Grass Valley, because its presence adds to the region’s value.

After moving here, I learned that Sierra College’s presence in Grass Valley was due in great part to the work of Nancy Palmer, who has served as a Board Trustee for 28 years. I appreciate the work she has done in support of our community.

Even more, I appreciate the fact that the Sierra College District has excellent leadership and is in excellent financial shape. How do I know this? Because I heard Ms. Palmer’s challenger speak and she said so, describing what excellent condition the district is in. I can only conclude that Nancy Palmer is part of the reason for the district’s success.

So, following the basic rule that “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” I happily endorse Nancy Palmer in her current re-election bid. I encourage you to do the same.

Bob Branstrom, PhD