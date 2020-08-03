Bob and Jinx Larive: Open letter to Gov. Newsom

Due to your pathetic “leadership” and destruction of our state we declare our independence and will be encouraging others to do so. God help us from you. I offer this Declaration of Independence from the Tyrannical Rule of the State of California:

When, in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for people to dissolve the bonds which have connected them with an unjust tyrant and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them must impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, individuals are required to act and when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security and freedoms.

Accordingly, we the residents of the 10 acres on Beitler Road in Nevada County, California, in the United States of America, now dissolve any and all relationship with the State of California and recognize no laws, taxes or other actions imposed by the State California within our borders. Further we recognize the United States of America as our sovereign country and Pledge Our Alliance to the same. God Bless America.

Bob Larive and Jinx Larive

Nevada City