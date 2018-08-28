Bob and Collen Norman: Blaze of glory

Kudos to the Buck Mountain and Oak Drive residents, for the incredible work of the Nevada County Fire, Placer County Fire, Alta Sierra Fire, Cal Fire, Sheriff's Office, Grass Valley police, California Highway Patrol and the amazing Air Fire brigade.

That was the best coordinated effort ever!

We can't do enough to show our appreciation. Not one house burned in the 15-acre blaze.

Bob and Colleen Norman

Grass Valley