Billy Packard: AP and The Union are left-leaning

In this day of ubiquitous news sources, why does The Union rely almost exclusively on the Associated Press?

The AP is very biased and obviously so. The Union’s political position is so heavily left-leaning these days — could this be the reason why?

All the talk about “can’t we just get along” should include an attempt for a range of journalistic reporting. I love my local newspaper and look forward to the local news but I find the AP a waste of my time.

Billy Packard

Grass Valley