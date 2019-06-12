Bill Thomas: Judge for yourself

In response to John Palmer’s letter to the editor wherein he voices his dissatisfaction with Dough LaMalfa’s take on the Russian investigation as a “bunch of crap” is understandable because of the propaganda some of our mainstream news sources are peddling.

You might think accusing some of our mainstream news sources as propagandist is over the top. To which I invite you to enter the following search terms into Google and judge for yourself:

1) Perkins Coie dossier DNC FBI search warrant.

2) Mueller report Department of Justice pdf download.

Bill Thomas

Grass Valley