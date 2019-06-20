Bill Neville: The need for good planning

I often disagree with George Boardman, but his June 17 column on our county government’s seeming reluctance to accept the need for economic growth is “right on” — without new, good-paying jobs to create work for our next generation and housing affordable for them, we will become a town of “has-beens,” without a first-class hospital, top-rated schools, and modern public safety services.

The Board of Supervisors must do more than listen to a few loud voices — take surveys, get out into the local neighborhoods — with good planning we can have growth and maintain our “small town” atmosphere. Kudos to the Grass Valley City Council and Planning Commission on refusing to be cowed on well planned (if expensive) development.

Bill Neville

Grass Valley