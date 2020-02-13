Bill Neville: I’m voting for ‘Grandma’
I nominate Peg Vielbig, aka “Grandma,” for president on both Democratic and Republican tickets based on her letter (Feb. 6 in The Union), advising calm restraint when discussing/considering politics.
I, myself, have two or three children whom I suspect vote Democratic. But, I still see them on holidays and haven’t yet removed them from my will.
Bill Neville
Grass Valley
