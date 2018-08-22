Bill Mooney: Trump should end ‘witch hunt’ by cooperating

In regard to Jeff Loberg's Aug. 11 opinion piece, "Stop Dumping on Trump," this "witch hunt" by Robert Mueller's committee can and probably should have already come to an end.

All Trump has to do is answer Mueller's question's honestly. He would be proving his innocence to this "fake" investigation. Hillary Clinton, when under investigation, testified before Congress and agreed to being questioned by the FBI.

Trump does not appear to have the honesty to cooperate with this investigation.

Bill Mooney

Grass Valley