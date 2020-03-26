Bill Larsen: Sanders’ electability

I appreciate Richardt Stormgaard’s response to my article questioning Bernie Sanders’ electability. I emphatically disagree that I said Bernie is a “Nordic social democrat.” I also disagree that proposals like Medicare-for-all and the New Green Deal represent Venezuelan-type oppression.

But I agree with Richardt’s discernment differentiating “social democracy” from “Democratic Socialism.” Embracing just one side of a fundamental political question invites chaos. Richardt’s point that the democratic socialist countries of Europe (which outrank the U.S. on virtually every humanitarian index) succeed because they allow free enterprise to thrive while simultaneously providing for their citizen’s welfare, is well taken.

I’m not wild about “appreciating billionaires,” but reality reigns. These countries walk the tightrope of allowing restrained free enterprise, while extracting adequate wealth to meet social needs. Idealism aside, without a certain amount of concentrated wealth, people wouldn’t have jobs. But, with absolute wealth concentration, people’s worth is reduced to the value of cogs and screws.

In a nutshell, capitalism creates the wealth through which socialism can function. In an online comment to Richardt’s article, Kenneth Jones asserts, “… our nation is a capitalist socialistic economic system.” Surely, anyone on Medicare, Social Security or who benefits from governmental safety regulations must agree.

William Larsen

Nevada City