Bill Larsen: Deadly weapons
As a wounded veteran, the issue of assault rifles flooding our society is a very meaningful issue. Getting shot three times by one of those lethal instruments was no fun, and I’d definitely advise one and all to avoid getting themselves on either side of such a nasty transaction.
I have a new friend in my co-housing community, and he is also a veteran. Robert doesn’t say a lot, but when he does he tends to hit the nail on the head in a way I find extremely incisive. Recently we were turning a compost pile, and got to talking about AR-15s and their horrific effects within our society (i.e., the evermore mass shootings we’re experiencing). In relation to this, Robert made a comment I would like to share. Regarding such weapons of mass destruction, he commented: “Only dangerous people need those guns.”
Good point, Robert.
Bill Larsen
Nevada City
