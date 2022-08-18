Bill Larsen: Bring back comments

I would like to add my name to the many others protesting your removal of the “comments” section from your op-ed page. Please re-reconsider for the following reason.

This section of the only newspaper in town offers a unique and badly needed format for our democratic process. A public format for communal discussion provides the very ground for the enterprise of people working out conflicting viewpoints. Yes, it is often messy. But so is life.

Think about it, where else is there a communal venue for exchanging opinions and points of view. Sure, we have any number of specific groupings where people communicate (e.g. bars, church halls, PTA meetings, fraternal organizations, etc. But these organizations are selective interest groups where people only share within the group membership.

For better or worse, The Union’s op-ed page, with its hardy contribution from subscribers and others, offers the needed venue for fostering our public discourse. I believe it would be a mark of journalistic distinction for you to go the extra mile in supporting a true component of democracy.

Thank you for reversing this misguided decision.

Bill Larsen

Nevada City