Bill Durbrow: Our hope — the young truth-tellers

I was blown away recently by the valedictorian of a high school in Texas, Paxton Smith, who went off script giving a talk in which she said more with regard to women’s reproductive rights in two minutes than most politicians can bloviate in a half hour or more.

It was a wonderful speech with unity, emphasis, and coherence, and should be of great interest to people who want fair play in the state government of Texas.

I’m sure I’m not alone in predicting all Americans will hear more from this woman in the future. My hope for the younger generation, as I move into the last phase of my old life, is for a pandemic of moral outrage to spread like a virus over our country and remain endemic for generations.

We need, in my opinion, to move beyond the post-truth era to one in which education includes skills in discriminating between true and false facts, and electing truth-tellers — and not invertebrate, pliable politicians.

Bill Durbrow III





Grass Valley