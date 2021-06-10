Bill Durbrow: Our hope — the young truth-tellers
I was blown away recently by the valedictorian of a high school in Texas, Paxton Smith, who went off script giving a talk in which she said more with regard to women’s reproductive rights in two minutes than most politicians can bloviate in a half hour or more.
It was a wonderful speech with unity, emphasis, and coherence, and should be of great interest to people who want fair play in the state government of Texas.
I’m sure I’m not alone in predicting all Americans will hear more from this woman in the future. My hope for the younger generation, as I move into the last phase of my old life, is for a pandemic of moral outrage to spread like a virus over our country and remain endemic for generations.
We need, in my opinion, to move beyond the post-truth era to one in which education includes skills in discriminating between true and false facts, and electing truth-tellers — and not invertebrate, pliable politicians.
Bill Durbrow III
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Bill Durbrow: Our hope — the young truth-tellers
I was blown away recently by the valedictorian of a high school in Texas, Paxton Smith, who went off script giving a talk in which she said more with regard to women’s reproductive rights in…