Bill Drake: Support for Reinette Senum
It is unfortunate that Reinette Senum’s personal statement about masks had such a negative impact.
In spite of that, as a resident of Nevada City, I want to express my support for her as an exceptional member of our city council. She is a tireless advocate for both our citizens and our city in general. I appreciate her concerns about the homeless; her efforts to make our city cleaner and more beautiful, including her focus on Commercial Street; her interest in improving the health of our residents in this time of coronavirus; and so many of her other contributions.
Through her role as a city council member, Reinette did a great deal to make our lives and our community better.
Bill Drake
Nevada City
