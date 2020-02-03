Bill Drake: Reelect Heidi Hall as District 1 Nevada County supervisor

I am writing in support of the reelection of District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall.

Heidi has made fire safety a top priority and is a strong supporter of the Fire Safe Council which helps property owners create defensible space. She has supported expanding the Office of Emergency Services. Heidi has also advocated for effective evacuation plans, and encouraged and supported staff members in seeking grants for vegetation management and other purposes related to fire safety.

During her years in office, Heidi has worked to find ways to help the homeless. She has been a strong supporter of Hospitality House’s expansion and a tireless advocate for more housing and better services for these community vulnerable members. She supported hiring a Housing and Homeless Coordinator for Nevada County as well as procuring grants to fund projects that would help this segment of our population.

Heidi requested that staff members create a Housing and Homeless Plan with goals, objectives, and a time frame, and has supported networking with county agencies and non-profits.

Heidi naturally cares about others and wants to create a better world. This is part of what makes her a great county supervisor.

Bill Drake

Nevada City