Bill Drake: Minett the best choice

This letter is to express my support for Erin Minett in her bid for re-election to Nevada City’s City Council. During her tenure on the council she has demonstrated that she can get important things done for our city.

She has emphasized fire safety and worked to create the Fire Safety Advisory Committee. Erin has promoted free green waste collections and advocated for a vegetation management ordinance. Her efforts have prompted PG&E to minimize the length of power outages in our community. She has also worked to create more affordable housing, and supports small businesses and the Seven Hills business district.

These are just some of her efforts and accomplishments. Erin has made significant contributions over the past four years. Another term would allow her to draw on her experience in local government to complete current projects and undertake new ones for the benefit of those of us in Nevada City.

Bill Drake

Nevada City