Bill Drake: Mail going to wrong address
I live in Nevada City and often get mail with the same street number as mine on Grove Street but that is for a different street. I have received mail of this nature that should have gone to Argall Way, Boulder Street and Nevada Street.
As well as being concerned about the person whose mail it is, I wonder how much of my mail goes to another house. Although I will take misdirected mail to the right address or the post office, do others do the same for me?
I know our postal system is overwhelmed, but I also wonder if such problems cannot be fixed. I have written two letters to our postmaster and put a note on our mailbox to alert the carrier to the problem and ask him or her to check the mail, but to no avail.
I do not believe I am the only person having this problem, and wonder if there could be a public meeting with the postmaster in Nevada City. If such problems cannot be fixed, at least there should be good communication about the reasons.
Bill Drake
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Margaret Burlew: Skateboarders a menace
I am writing about the news I read in the “Police Blotter,” about a disturbance in front of a restaurant on Mill Street in Grass Valley. By opening Mill Street, it would get rid of…