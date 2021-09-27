Bill Drake: Mail going to wrong address

I live in Nevada City and often get mail with the same street number as mine on Grove Street but that is for a different street. I have received mail of this nature that should have gone to Argall Way, Boulder Street and Nevada Street.

As well as being concerned about the person whose mail it is, I wonder how much of my mail goes to another house. Although I will take misdirected mail to the right address or the post office, do others do the same for me?

I know our postal system is overwhelmed, but I also wonder if such problems cannot be fixed. I have written two letters to our postmaster and put a note on our mailbox to alert the carrier to the problem and ask him or her to check the mail, but to no avail.

I do not believe I am the only person having this problem, and wonder if there could be a public meeting with the postmaster in Nevada City. If such problems cannot be fixed, at least there should be good communication about the reasons.

Bill Drake





Nevada City