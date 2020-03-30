Bill Drake: Love Walk canceled | TheUnion.com

Bill Drake: Love Walk canceled

Letters | March 30, 2020

Creating Communities Beyond Bias has canceled the May 9 Love Walk in light of the coronavirus situation.

We will resume it sometime in the future. Much appreciation to all who have taken part in it — and supported it — in the past.

Bill Drake

Creating Communities Beyond Bias

