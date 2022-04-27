Bill Drake: Kudos for voting rights rally

On April 4, over 100 Nevada County residents joined together in support of the national Poor People’s Campaign and voting rights at a rally outside the Rood Center.

Singing and dancing opened up the space, a land acknowledgment was made, and in reading one of the Rev. Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.’s landmark speeches, 16 readers gave his powerful words new life.

The organizers express gratitude to attendees, the readers and performers, the registrar of voters, NCTV, and the Poor People’s Campaign.

Bill Drake

Nevada City