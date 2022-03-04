Bill Drake: Book banning could come next

Three of five seats on the Nevada Union Joint High School District Board will be filled in the November election due to trustees retiring or leaving the area.

Supporters of the “anti-CRT” movement, which opposes efforts toward equity, inclusion and diversity, will try to put their own candidates in these slots. If they are successful, with a majority of the board’s votes they could ban books from school classes and libraries that they deem unacceptable.

This scary possibility is in keeping with a national trend. Recently, a Kansas school district temporarily pulled 29 books, including a non-fiction account of the Ku Klux Klan. LGBTQ memoirs have been pulled in some Texas school districts. A Pennsylvania school district stopped access to a long list of books, including children’s picture books about civil rights heroes Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.

It is essential that we find good, qualified individuals to serve as trustees for our high school district board who will continue to support the district’s goals of equity and inclusion and be willing to take a stand against expressions of bias including in the form of book banning.

Bill Drake





Nevada City