Bill Dial: Illegal campers a threat

We have property along Idaho-Maryland Road. Recently I collected two garbage bags of trash, found where someone had recently been camping and left more trash (fortunately no sign of a camp fire). I’ve also noticed more trash along Brunswick Road.

With the warm weather it’s obvious the so-called “campers” are moving back out into the woods around our homes. There have already been at least two out-of-control cooking/warming fires this year. If you read the Police Blotter, it’s obvious the virus hasn’t slowed down vagrant activity. When you consider all the things the people of this community do to help these people, it’s sad to see what is given in return.

Last year, the Sutton/Dorsey fire could have been a major disaster (kudos to firefighters!). Therefore the local elected city and county officials are neglect for not keeping the so-called campers out of privately owned properties. If/when a disaster happens, those officials need to be held liable for damages.

Meanwhile we homeowners just keep calling law enforcement?

Bill Dial

Nevada City